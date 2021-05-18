Marc Antoine Desjardins will run for Mayor of Montreal

The new political party – which has not been elected to the city council, at least yet – confirmed Monday in a press release that attorney Marc Antoine Desjardins had accepted the mayoral candidate’s nomination.

Initially, it was former political advisor and advisor Felix Antoine Jolicoor who would have represented the Rally for Montreal in the elections. But training disappointed him in the weeks after his candidacy was announced.

This shift forced Mr Joulikour to found another party, Engagement pour Montréal, before announcing on April 14 that he would give up his candidacy for mayor.

Three parties in four years

Known for founding the Cyclovia Camillien-Houde organization, Marc Antoine Desjardins has actually tried to be elected twice in the past.

The first time, she was as a candidate for the position of city councilor in the Jean Mance region, in Le Plateau Mont-Royal, in the 2017 elections, with the Denis Coderre team for Montreal. He then received 32% of the vote, second behind Alex Norris of Project Montreal, who was re-elected with 62.4% of the vote.

Mr. Desjardins then attempted to succeed Luc Ferrandis as Mayor of the Plateau with True Change for Montreal in 2019. He finished third, with 15.6% of the vote, behind Projet Montreal candidate, Luc Rabouin (63%), and the Montreal Squad, Jean-Pierre Szaraz (17.3) %).

Ralliement Montréal introduces Mr Desjardins as A strong leader with an innate ability to mobilize and motivate people .

His sense of respect and his benevolence are two values ​​that align with our vision of municipal governance. Quote from:Jane Underhill, president of the Rally for Montreal

The electoral program and the team will be revealed in the coming weeks , It also defines the political configuration.

So far, four other candidates have announced their colors for the fall election in Montreal.

On the starting line: Outgoing Mayor Valerie Blunt (Projet Montréal), former Mayor Denis Coderre (Ensemble Montréal), ex-city councilor Jean-François Cloutier (Équité Montréal) and businessman Gilbert Thibodeau (Action Montreal).