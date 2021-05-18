NHL Series: Hurricanes Wins Opening Match against The Predators

Monday, May 17, 2021 7:09 PM

(Update : Monday, May 17, 2021. 23:44)

Raleigh, North Carolina – Jordan Stahl scored twice and the Carolina Hurricans beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Monday night in the first game of the series.

Stahl, who did not score in eight playoff matches in the Toronto protected environment last summer, scored two important goals for his team.

The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in this first confrontation between the two teams. The second duel will take place on Wednesday evening in North Carolina.

Tornadoes led the Predators in shots and body checks and there were many hot rallies during the match.

“I am not worried about the way the match will be played because we have shown our physical side throughout the year,” said Rod Brend Amor, coach of Hurricans. Regardless of the gameplay, we always answer the call. We can play both offensively or physically. “

Teofo Terravainen, Nino Niedriter and Andrei Svichnikov also hit the net for the Hurricanes, who won the Central Division title. Brett Pesci was a partner with two goals of his own.

In the first playoff match of his career, Alex Ndelkovi turned down 22 Hurricane discs. Peter Marazic, the most experienced goalkeeper in the qualifiers, played the substitute.

The Predators opened the scoring thanks to Philip Forsberg and made it happen when Eric Hula hit the mark in the second half. Nashville Forces have been conducting the qualifiers for the seventh year in a row, but have not won a series since 2018.

Juuse Saros has made 33 saves in front of the visitors’ cage, but he might want to see my Staal goals again.

“Obviously the third half wasn’t our best,” Forsberg said.

Both teams provided intense play in the first half, as we saw in the central division throughout the season. The excited crowd at the PNC Arena calmed down when Forsberg pinched a needle.

“Regardless of the number of fans tonight, around 12,000, it looks like there are twice as many,” said Nidelikovic.

The Swede accepted a decisive pass from Ryan Johansson and headed into the area sandwiched between two Hurricanes before overcoming Niedelkovic between the podiums. It was the 27th goal in a playoff match for Forsberg.

Hurricanes took just 87 seconds to equalize the match. Pesce fired a shot from the point Teravainen deftly deflected. The disk changed course and there was nothing Saros could do to stop it.

Stal scored on the scoring sheet in the second half. The Hurricane Captain sneaked into the enemy’s area and sent the disc into the alcove to surprise Saros, who fooled his left to cover a cross pass.

Hula brought the two teams back to square one after only a few minutes. His shot hit the back of Hurricane defender Jani Hakanpa before escaping Nidelkovic.

Niedricher scored the final winning goal in the third minute of the final third. Saros made a stunning save at the expense of Vincent Trochik, but Martin Nicas watched the match well and watched Niederter alone in the besieged area. The Swiss fired without warning and moved the ropes.

Predators 0-11 when they lose the first game of the series.

