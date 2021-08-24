Marc Savard becomes head coach – TVA Sports

Former Boston Bruins striker Mark Savard accepted the position of head coach for the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OHL) on Tuesday.

Savard worked as Craig Beerup’s assistant in 2019-2020 with the St. Louis Blues. However, he resigned last September, because he wanted to return to Ontario with his family.

A native of Ottawa, Savard will have his first experience as a pilot.

“It’s amazing, I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. [Le directeur général] Savard said in a statement from the organization that Bill Buller and the owners demonstrated separation throughout the process. I want to become a head coach and have my shoulder pads. I want to stay here for a while and learn a lot. I’m excited to get started.”

Savard played 13 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL), during which he showed all his talents as a playmaker. He scored 207 goals and 499 assists for 706 points in 807 games with the Rangers. New York, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Bruins.

However, a concussion prematurely ended his career in 2011, when he was 33 years old.