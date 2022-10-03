Marilou replaces Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge as ambassador for Hyundai Canada

A year after ending its long-standing partnership with Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge because he had not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, Hyundai Canada is completely changing its image by appointing Marilou as its new ambassador.

The 32-year-old businesswoman, singer and songwriter, who is hosting the second season of her show Three times a day and you On Zeste, is the new image of the South Korean brand in La Belle province.

“We had the opportunity to talk about my desire for philanthropy, my reality as a suburban mom and as a Quebec businesswoman who spends a lot of time on the road. I also told them a lot about my love for Quebec and local artisans and Hyundai didn’t hesitate to show it through this first campaign that we launch today On Monday, Marilou said in a press release, she is up front with the company three times a day.

Note that Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge, who leads the second season of masked singers Sunday evening, on TVA, September 23 appeared on debates and newsgroups The world is inverted To explain his rambling and unwanted talk during the 37th Gémeaux Prix, when host Véronique Cloutier interrupted. Hosting the Stéphan Bureau, he admitted that he wanted to settle accounts with Guy A. Lepage and Louis Morissette, with whom he later explained in private. He had “nausea in his heart” against the two men after comments they made about him in “Everyone Talks About It”, in 2021.

He said he was doing well during his conversation with Mr. Office, however, he admitted that he had been suffering from fatigue which had been extending for a year.

I have to take care of myself, I have to take care of myself. He stated that I have to take a ‘break’, explaining that he will soon marry Emily Beggin. On Monday, QMI was unable to obtain confirmation on whether the ceremony actually took place.

Medicago

The 46-year-old actress who was revealed in the movie Tomkat, in 1985, was a spokesperson for Hyundai Canada for about 13 years. When the automaker cut business ties with him at the end of September last year, Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge explained that he had conducted his research and was awaiting approval of Medicago’s Quebec vaccine against COVID-19, which is made from plants.

“I am learning about vaccinations […] What is Medicago? Uh! Quebec vaccine. “He talks to me a bit more than the others and will be available in the fall,” the actor said in a Facebook post.

Health Canada finally gave the Medicago vaccine the green light on February 24, but it was later rejected by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Quebec Immunization Committee (CIQ) last April that recommended messenger RNA vaccines be used instead.

It was La Presse that revealed on September 23, 2021 that Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge had not been vaccinated and was no longer able to produce episodes of the final season of District 31 daily. The comedian and host filed a $1.85 million lawsuit against the daily last January.

