“Marjo – Amoureuse”: a special soft rock

Margot broke into the house at Saint Adrien’s Church while recording her own music, “Margot – Amorios,” which will be broadcast on Télé-Québec on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

Passing through Estrie, at Bureau estrien de l’audiovisuel et du multimedia, better known as BEAM, the famous soft-hearted rocker has revisited some of her greatest hits, in the company of female artists, her great love and collaborator. (Raven), Jan Miller.

Alternating between rock and ’80s folk acoustics, Margo’s songs take on a different dimension in this renovated sacred space in a recording studio, which is also convertible into a multimedia studio and film set. The depth of his pen was also highlighted in many issues.

Among the guests, Stephanie Boulaye, Lou Adean Cassidy, and Salome Leclerc united their vocals and guitar on “As Long As There Will Be Children”, while actresses Marie-Yves Morency (“Joanne Shrink the Stars”) and Fabiola Nerva performed Aladdin (“Sans rendez-vous”). ) Classic karaoke “Provocante” and “Illegal” together.

Bello, founder and creative director of BEAM and founder of Le Nid studio – whose voice we heard in the early seasons of “La vrai Nature” – presented Margot with a piano-audio version of his song “Je sais je know”, a love letter the singer wrote to Jean Miller, who stayed with her for 21 years.

The singer-songwriter, spanning more than 40 years, also performed the song “Wild Cats”, with an arrangement of country accents, in a duet with Guylaine Tanguay. A song she wrote while observing nature while on vacation in Rawdon in Llandierre.

During the musical special, a lot is given to Margot’s influence in the lives of various performers.

Under the musical direction Pascal Mayo, “Marjo – Amoureuse” will be presented as part of major cultural events, which will highlight women at the beginning of March. The show will air on Tuesday, March 8 at 8pm on Télé-Québec.

This production was produced by Gilles Nikit Goyal and Marie-José Proulx by Productions Déferlantes.