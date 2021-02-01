The death of choreographer Pierre Paul Savoy

PPS Danse’s technical director and founder, Pierre-Paul Savoie, passed away Sunday at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer, the company announced.

Mr. Savoy had been ill for two years and had appeared to be very weak for the past six months.

“Pierre Paul was surrounded by friendship and love until the end of the illness which you presume with greatness and humility”, we can read in a press release sent by PPS Danse.

involved

The choreographer, performer and director Pierre Paul Savoy trained at Concordia University. He established PPS Danse in 1989 and has devoted himself to his business until the end, directing most of his company’s products.

During his artistic career, he created theater, cinema and television and collaborated with many theater, music and circus institutions. Over the years, he has been involved in the projects of Luc Plamondon and Claude Boysan as well as the projects of creative duo Michel Lemeau and Victor Bellon.

Pierre-Paul Savoy was heavily involved in defense, promotion and conditions of practice in his professional environment, particularly within the Regroupement québécois de la danse (RQD), of which he was president from 1999 to 2004.

He has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Attitude Prize awarded by ROSEQ (Réseau de diffuseurs de l’Est-du-Québec) in 2004, the Hommage RIDEAU Award in 2008 and the Cultural Work Prize for the City of Montreal in 2015.

Until recently, he was working on structuring an international dance network for young audiences, Young Dance Network.

Very respectful

Jennette Ferland, PPS Danse’s publishing agent, told QMI how “highly respected” Pierre Paul Savoy was in the dance world in Quebec. I spoke of him as an “exceptional” man who has worked a lot to advance dance on our theaters, especially with young audiences.

The late artist apparently mourned the closure of theaters that have dominated the county since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. PPS Danse also has three shows still in circulation, Lhasa danceAnd the Attractions And the Treasure (For children), which will be returned as soon as the health condition permits.

Pierre Paul Savoy was notably survived by his husband Arnold and his family as well as many friends and collaborators.