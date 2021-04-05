Mark Carney to address the Liberal Federalists during their conference

It would be kind of an entry into the political arena of the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. Until recently, his leadership positions required him to avoid the slightest hint of party loyalty.

However, he was known to flirt with the idea of ​​getting into politics. Federal Liberals have been trading his name for at least 10 years.

In 2012, after suffering the worst electoral defeat in party history, Mr. Carney denied any interest in his leadership. Why became a circus clown? Stinging said.

He left the country shortly thereafter to take over the presidency of the Bank of England, but speculation about his interest in federal policy has escalated again after his return to Canada and the recent publication of his memoirs. Value (s): building a better world for all (Values): Building a better world for all, in free translation).

In this book, Mark Carney explains how he sees a more inclusive and sustainable economic recovery based on lessons he learned from managing monetary policy in Canada during the 2008 financial crisis and in Britain during the tumultuous consequences of the country’s exit from Europe.

When Bill Morneau abruptly resigned from the finance minister position in August, he was mentioned as a possible replacement. The prime minister favored the appointment of Chrystia Freeland, who herself considered a potential candidate to succeed him.

The name Mark Carney resurfaced before the by-election to replace Mr. Morneau at the Toronto Center. In the end, he didn’t show up. Marcy Ayn, who will co-chair the hypothetical conference to be held from April 8-10, has been elected.

Since the release of his book last month, Mr. Carney has been silent about his political ambitions. He insisted he was focused on his work as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and Vice President of Brookfield Asset Management, where he oversees the company’s expansion global focus on environmental and social investments.

He did not categorically rule out a future in politics.

Perhaps Mr. Carney’s appearance at the liberal conference does not herald a plunge in the political arena. For him, it’s a chance to test the temperature, a week before Ms Freeland’s first budget is presented.

Other guest speakers included two US presidential campaign veterans: Caitlin Mitchell, chief digital advisor to the Biden-Harris duo and Mothony Wambo Krall, former political director and national organizer of the Democratic National Committee.

Liberals will also listen to Ben Rhodes, the former deputy national security advisor to former US President Barack Obama.

Party spokesman Bryden Calley said more than 5,000 Liberals had already registered to attend the virtual convention. Leader Justin Trudeau will deliver a speech on Saturday.

Kali added that the conference will address four main themes: health, economic recovery, environment and social justice.