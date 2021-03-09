Mark Methot’s troubled transformation

After leaving his hockey career, former Ottawa Senator Mark Methot became a dad at home, and he made no secret that the transition was difficult.

Méthot played his last game on November 1, 2018 with the Dallas Stars. Then a knee injury forced him to undergo surgery and he did not return to the match.

While he is now very happy to be able to play a much greater role in the education of his children Jack and Ivey, ages 3 and 18 months in a row, the change of gear was a difficult shock to bear.

“I just turned 34,” said Methu in a recent interview with the daily “Ottawa Sun”. All I knew was playing hockey. Suddenly, it’s over. You move from an active and busy life to being a home dad. You have 18,000 people watching you play hockey. No one is watching you change diapers, no one patting you on the back and saying “Good job”.

I am not saying “I am poor.” I am simply explaining my transition from hockey to a sedentary lifestyle. The transition with two very young children was difficult for me in the first year. I have a new respect for people at home with their children. ”

You lose a part of yourself

The fact that his career ended particularly prematurely, without really expecting it, was hard to swallow.

“Having a choppy career is something I wouldn’t wish for anyone. It’s frustrating, but you have to deal with it and you did. The hardest part was the lack of motivation. You no longer have a goal to reach. You can say,” Yes, you are loyal to your children. ” You. But there is still that missing piece that has disappeared and you are trying to find yourself. There is nothing that can prepare you for this pre-retirement period. “

Podcast to keep you busy

But Methu refuses to give up on the world of hockey. So he agreed to participate in a podcast project with reporter Brent Wallace. Called “The Wally and Methot Show,” the bi-weekly show will focus on Senators, but also other National Hockey League (NHL) teams.

If he hesitated at the start of his retirement, Méthot thinks the time has come and is ready to comment on the ring news.

“I didn’t hesitate,” said Methot. “It’s the crazy thing.” I was like, “Damn, let’s do this.” I feel more comfortable criticizing now. […] I want to be busy, this is what I need for my health. “

Methot scored 22 goals and totaled 123 points in 624 appearances for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Senators and Stars between 2007 and 2018.