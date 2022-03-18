Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Stiller and more stars sign letter protesting Canada gas pipeline – Reuters

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars gathered together to write a letter to City National’s parent company, the Royal Bank of Canada, to cancel funding for the Canadian gas pipeline.

The letter, signed in solidarity, urges the Royal Bank of Canada to “withdraw its support for the Coastal GasLink pipeline, effective immediately.”

The letter goes on to say, “Citi National’s parent company, the Royal Bank of Canada, is funding the climate crisis and violating the rights of indigenous peoples.

More than 65 celebritiesIncluding Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Stiller, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon and Robert Downey Jr., they banded together to send the message to parent company Citi National Bank.

City National Bank has been dubbed the “Bank of Stars” and acquired the Royal Bank of Canada in 2015.

Some of the aforementioned celebrities shot an awareness video together using the hashtag #NoMoreDirtyBanks.

Unleash Ruffalo Video Explanation of the Bank’s participation in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Currently, major banks such as the Royal Bank of Canada are financing the ruptured gas pipeline that runs through the grounds of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in northern British Columbia, Canada. »

He went on to say, “The genetic chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en never approved the construction of this pipeline out of their fears, which would endanger the sacred springs of the Wedzin Kwa River, but that’s where it is.” becomes complicated. »

“The Supreme Court of Canada recognized the hereditary chiefs of the Wetsettians as the rightful owners of the land, but the corporations still evaded the advice of government-appointed colonists as ‘elected leaders.'”

In a statement to diversePublishing the letter as an announcement, Coastal GasLink said: “Since the inception of the project, Coastal GasLink has sought to engage and consult with Wet’suwet’en homes through the Wet’suwet’en et du office. We want to listen and seek helpful ways to address concerns and concerns, including Ensuring that the pipeline was built under the Morris River using the safest technology available.

“Coastal GasLink recognizes that reconciliation between indigenous peoples and the fight against climate change are essential to creating a better and more sustainable world,” the statement added. We encourage anyone interested to take the time to understand all the facts and the important role that indigenous communities play in the development and construction of the project. »

The Royal Bank of Canada did not respond to the video or message.

Representatives for Royal Bank of Canada and City National Bank did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.