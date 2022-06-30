The Stanley Cup was accidentally handed over to the neighbor

A Denver couple received a huge surprise on Monday when a very special object that wasn’t meant for them ended up at the entrance to their home: the Stanley Cup won by the Colorado Avalanche the day before.

Local NBC showed a strange story about Dmitriy Rudenko and Kate Karper, who are actually neighbors of striker Gabriel Landskog. So a delivery van stopped in front of their house and started backing up the driveway of the owners property. The driver then got out of his car and opened the bag containing the famous trophy the Avs had won against Lightning in Tampa.

“I was the first to see the car parked in our driveway and backed up,” Rudenko told USA Network. The person opened the bag and saw the safe. I recognized him right away, because I watched the matches in the final. As a joke, I asked if it was a Stanley Cup and the guy said yes!

Residents have determined that a large tree in front of their entrance may have misled the delivery operator, as it may be difficult to see their address number from a certain distance.

“They got a wrong number,” Karbler added. But because of that number, he was lucky for us! “

Indeed, the famous cup keepers showed kindness to their unexpected interlocutors by giving them a few minutes beside the silver bowl before handing it over to the appropriate recipient.