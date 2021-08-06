Masai Ujiri resides in Toronto

In a statement, Al-Imtiaz said the Nigerian national signed a multi-year contract, without revealing further details.

Masai Ujiri, who has been at the helm of the Raptors since 2016, will now also be the vice chairman of the board. While formalizing the news, he claimed to want Bringing another championship back to Toronto .

We will bring young talents to this city. We will appreciate the veteran players who brought us here. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We’re going to win in Toronto. Quote from:Maasai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors

In 2019, he led the team to the top of North American basketball after a series of bold moves, including DeMar DeRozan’s exchange with Kawhi Leonard and the decision to fire coach Dwane Casey and replace him with Nick Nurse, last summer.

Under his leadership, the Raptors held the playoffs seven straight seasons before they missed the playoffs this year in a campaign in which they had to play games at home in Tampa, Florida, due to COVID.19 restrictions.

Toronto assistant general manager in 2008 Prior to becoming general manager of the Denver Nuggets, the Raptors reappointed Ogeri to lead basketball operations in May 2013.