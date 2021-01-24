Masks: Who can benefit from them for free?

If we believe the latest governmental or medical interventions in the media, we are not done with the mask on our noses! If it’s been since Thursday, it’s not recommended to use the Handmade fabric masks Those are Class 2, and Surgical mask It is still the norm.

But some people can Take advantage of free surgical masks. Today, you can find boxes of 50 masks for € 5, but it’s still a budget if you change them every 2 hours! So who can benefit from a number of masks for free every month? Explanation.

Location Public Health France I recently posted a list of people who have access to free masks

employees :

Company employees It must be provided free of charge By employers (Article 4122-2 of the Labor Code). So you have access to it for free, but logically, you will have to use it during your working time.

The Nursing staff, Domestic helpers, service providers, and paramedics.

The free mask for health reasons:

Be 65 years old And more is enough to get free masks, even without pathology.

The age limit disappears in the case of the following diseases or conditions:

Cardiovascular history: complicated arterial hypertension (with cardiovascular, kidney, and vascular complications)

History of stroke or coronary artery disease, heart surgery, NYHA Stage III or IV heart failure

Diabetes unbalanced or complications

Chronic respiratory diseases that may resolve during viral infection: obstructive pulmonary disease, severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, sleep apnea syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

Chronic kidney failure on dialysis

Progressive cancer under treatment

Obesity with a body mass index greater than 30 km / m2

Cirrhosis in stage B.

Major sickle cell syndrome or history of splenectomy

The last trimester of pregnancy.

Motor neuron diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, myasthenia gravis, quadriplegia or hemiplegia …

A brain tumor or a rare disease

Patients undergoing cancer treatment, biologic immunosuppressive therapy, uncontrolled HIV, or CD4 sufferers also feel. finally People who have had organ transplants Or stem cells, which are very fragile for external viruses, can also use free masks.

How do I do ?

To take advantage of the free masks (10 per week), you will need a prescription and collect your masks at the pharmacy. They will be covered by Social Security. Your physician will usually issue a prescription for 10 masks per week that are renewable for 3 months.

Free masks for low-income people

From January 15th to February 15th, health insurance will send out 6 washable fabric masks for each family member benefiting from:

Government Medical Assistance (AME)

Solidarity Complementary Health (CSS)

Help with supplemental health insurance (ACS)

To take advantage of it there is nothing to do, if you qualify you will receive your masks directly by mail in one or more shipments.

For all other groups of people, the mask remains mandatory and it is your responsibility … Prices have fallen dramatically since the start of the epidemic and have been controlled by the country since the outbreak in March 2020.