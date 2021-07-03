Master the Updated Objectives and Make a Career Switch Easily

The common symptoms of work-related stress are irritability, insomnia, low mood, and headaches. This may prompt us to ask, “are you happy in your current profession?” Maybe yes. Probably not.

For many employees, such stress can turn into a real burden. And all too often, it is directly linked with reduced motivation as you work to meet the company’s demands in a challenging environment.

But it doesn’t have to remain that way. No conventional rule says that employees have to be miserable to become successful. In this post, find out how you can make an effortless career switch to IT and enjoy new opportunities after obtaining the Exam LabsCompTIA Network+ certification by passing N10-007 exam.

Summary of the CompTIA Credentials

Exam-Labs Network+ Practice Test (N10-007)provides four certification programs that validate specific IT skills. These include the Core, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Additional Professionalbadges. The core category has 4 options including CompTIA ITF+, A+, Network+, and Security+.

The Infrastructure path, on the other hand, features 3 uniquetracks in CompTIA Cloud+, Linux+, and Server+. You can also opt for the Exam LabsCompTIACybersecurity training that has CySA+, CASP+, and PenTest+. Lastly, Additional Professional accreditationsdo not necessarily focus on IT skills only but are important in building a career in other fields. Here, you will find the CompTIA CTT+, Cloud Essentials+, andProject+.

Introducing the Network+ Certification

The Exam LabsCompTIA Network+ remains a critical component of many IT jobs. It is a great option if you harbor the ambitions for being the company’s go-to IT support guy. If you’ve wanted to become a network analyst or a network engineer, this is the right path for you. Upon obtaining this badge, you will be qualified to configure, manage, maintain, and troubleshoot networks.

The best news is you don’t need a computer science degree to qualify for the Network+ training. Nevertheless, an IT background of about 9–12 months, preferably in computer networking is recommended. Also, CompTIA advises that students should first the A+ exams before registering for N10-007.

Critical Update: New CompTIA N10-007 Exam Curriculum

The ExamSnap Network+ Practice Test (N10-007)test builds on the basic networking principles but at the same time, addresses industry trends. The exam is constantly updated, and following a recent renewal to its curriculum, itnow validates a deep understandingofthe next areas:

Expanded coverage of security concepts to make students better practitioners

An emphasis on cloud computing best practices and service models

Detailed overview of new virtualization and hardware techniques

A deep insight into basic concepts that give students a combination of IT skills to help them create resilient network infrastructures

Final Thoughts

In the depths of hopelessness and misery, Exam LabsCompTIA still gives us confidence that with the right mindset and proper training, we can make the much-needed career switch and live a fulfilling life like we once dreamt of. The Network+ certification is one such valuable asset for anyone willing to test their skills in a competitive workplace. A satisfying job has everything to do with how you feel every day. And there could be no better way to start than acing N10-007 exam.