To start a social, environmental or even digital transformation, companies are looking to young graduates for an expert position capable of supporting change. MBS (Montpellier Business School)The accredited Grande Ecole de Management (AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA) offers 10 tri-disciplinary programs within its Master of Science programs to meet this international requirement and prepares students for assignments in finance, luxury marketing, supply chain or big data.

Master of Science®: Degree and Areas of Expertise

Know Entirely in English،, Master of Science programs allow obtaining a Internationally recognized baccalaureate + 5 level diploma Demonstrate excellent training in the chosen area of ​​expertise.

At MBS, the objective of participants is to acquire basic skills, both theoretical and practical, in order to adopt an expert position in one of the 10 majors available. It revolves around four major disciplines: finance, marketing, management, and strategy. Dr. Moez Bannouri, Director of Master’s Programs at MBS, explains.

For the first pillar, students have the choice of training in careers External financingAnd From tofintech companyor even Responsible and sustainable financing. For the more marketing-oriented profiles, MBS offers the opportunity to join their master’s programs in digital marketing where luxury marketing. Finally to the dimensions of management and strategy, majors offer in-depth teaching in Big data and artificial intelligence, the Digital transformation and consultingAnd leading businesses and the Suppliers.

Background, Multiculturalism and Opportunities

students French and international Baccalaureate + 4 level degree holders can apply to join Of course in 16 months. For holders of a baccalaureate + 3 diploma, such as a BA or a license, the program is adapted to Of course in 28 months.

In both cases, students will develop their professional skills by participating throughout the course in professional certificationsSerious games and innovative educational workshops with excellent teachers, researchers, subject matter experts and students from all over the world.

In addition to developing in a multicultural environment, training also offers Strong Employment Guarantees Thanks to the development of professional cranes. In particular, students have the opportunity to undertake a 4-6 month internship anywhere in the world and do professional dissertation At the forefront of the chosen area of ​​expertise. Added to this is access to Career Center de MBSIt brings together recruitment professionals responsible for helping students build their career project and facilitating contact with companies.

Thanks to these levers, 93% of MBS students – all programs combined – find a job six months after graduationsays Bruno Ducasse, Managing Director of Montpellier Business School.

The privacy of Mohammed bin Salman: training the actors in the transformation

Regardless of the chosen major, all courses include Lessons focusing on environmental and societal dimensionsand include seminars to develop management skills in order to better support change.

The example most liked by students is to participate in start week, a week during which you imagine talent and build a startup that responds to the environmental and societal challenges of one of the 50 major partner companies of Mohammed bin Salman.

How to enroll in the MBS Master of Science® program?

For all candidates with baccalaureate + 3 or baccalaureate + 4 diploma level, the The application is submitted online In particular by providing you with a CV, a cover letter, a copy of your certificates and an English language test justifying your language level. you can find All the necessary items for the application directly here. At the end of this first stage, an interview will complete the selection process.

Not sure which major to choose? Contact the MBS admissions team directly: [email protected]

* This general editorial content is brought to you by the Montpellier Business School. The Le Figaro editorial staff was not involved in the production of this article.