Mathematics: games and puzzles for your vacation

9. Vases In front of you are two irregular, unrated vases: the first can hold 3 liters and the second 5. Explain how you can use it to get exactly one liter of liquid. 10. Hanoi Towers This is a nice toy that consists of three rods and discs of different sizes. To win, you only need to move the discs from tower A to tower C. But be careful: you can only move one disc at a time and you can never drop the disc onto a smaller disk. Here, for example, like moving three discs.

11. Soaked touch

the game Warship It consists in finding enemy positions on a chessboard of 10 squares by 10 squares by trying a new square at each turn. For being so unlucky, you’ll need 100 spins to win. Let us replace this network with an infinite network with a square center (0,0). All other cells are identified by their coordinates (row and column) with positive and negative integers. Assume you are searching for one enemy ship. Being unlucky you will need unlimited time to find it.

Develop a search technology that ensures you can find the enemy ship without the need for endless experiments.

12. The paradox of birthdays

To simplify the problem, we’ll assume that a year always has 365 days in it.

It happens that in the group there are at least two people who have the same birthday. In a group of 366 people, at least two are sure to share their birthdate. In a group of 400, this is almost certain to happen. However, in a group of two, there is only a slight chance their birthdays are the same (1 chance in 365 in fact). Complete the sentence using the smallest number that makes it correct.

In a group of ____ people, there is a more than 50% chance that two of them will be on the same date of birth.