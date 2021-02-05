Matteo Joseph was shaken by the death of Christian Diegel

The death of agent Christian Diegel shook the world of hockey and we can now add Matteo Joseph to the list of players who have praised him.

Also read: “I saw him in the name of Jerry Maguire.”

Also read: The change in the NHL squares

The Tampa Bay Lightning striker paid tribute to his former agent in an interview with TVA Sports on Thursday.

“We were close to him. He was a good friend of my dad. It wasn’t easy to get the news, but we’ll be fine. He can rest in peace. It’s hard to explain, it makes me emotional. I’m really happy Chris is watching us.”

Otherwise, the former Sea Dogs are happy to start the season, having accumulated three points in eight matches since the start of the campaign.

“I’ve worked a lot with the coaches in the bubble. When I got to the training camp, I wanted to prove to everyone that I am an NHL player. At the moment it’s still going well. It’s starting to adjust and has a little more speed with the pinch. It’s a good start Season for me and I want to continue like this. “

As for the successes his brother, Pierre Olivier, had with the penguins, Matteo Joseph knew it would happen sooner or later.

“We talk to each other every day. He does a great job. He’s not a nervous person in life and you can see that in his game. Honestly, I think he does it really well and I couldn’t be happier for him.”