Rain of the stars, Netflix announces releases for 2021 with 70 movies

Netflix, already the biggest winner in the pandemic-marked 2020 year of cinema, on Tuesday announced its list of releases slated for 2021, with no fewer than 70 feature films and a barrage of stars.

Connectivity is unusual for the video-on-demand giant, which typically only shows one movie at a time, which is a testament to the power of Netflix’s attack. The platform now, in size, exceeds all Hollywood studios.

The show contradicts that of Warner Bros. , Who announced, to everyone’s surprise, that he will simultaneously release in theaters and on the HBO Max platform all of his 17 films scheduled for release in 2021.

From drama to comedy, science fiction, horror or even Western, the online video service has taken care to sweep all the major genres of modern cinema, with some titles seemingly cut short for rewards.

The platform only reported release dates for ten films, all of which are scheduled between early January and mid-March.

Alongside the movie roster, Netflix has uploaded a short celebrity-focused video featuring Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Fast & Furious” or “Jumanji”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) ) Title.

This year, the platform was introduced, and it is mixed, in addition to these three stars, Regina King, Adrian Brody, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, Octavia Spencer, Jeremy Irons, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence, all of whom are Oscar winners.

As for directors, Jane Campion has particularly joined the Oscar-winning movie “The Power of the Dog”, as well as American actress Halle Berry and playwright and actor Lyn Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), the latter two running for the first time behind the camera.

Among the most awaited feature films are Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look for” (“The Big Short: The Heist of the Century” and “Vice”) with Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as “The Harder They Fall” and Western Co. Produced by rapper Jay-Z with African-American crew.

Netflix also appears to be relying a lot on “Red Notice,” with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, an action movie that has a budget of $ 160 million, according to several US media outlets.

In response to a question by AFP, Netflix did not specify whether or not some of these films will benefit from a theatrical release.