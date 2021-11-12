Matthew David Gagnon presents his project “Flore Laurentienne”

He found his former teachers and spoke with young people before presenting his program.
A format comprising three keyboardists and a string quartet was chosen to carry his album’s tracks on stage
Laurentian Flora: Volume 1 Published in 2019.
according to him,
This is the effect of classical music and progressive rock without the side drum and guitar. It blends keyboards and classical writing not in style nor in packaging, but rather blends way more into writing for stringed instruments that resembles classical music.
Inspired by the beauty and simplicity of nature, an artist from Anemont has a gasp at heart. Before giving his show in his part of the country, he wanted to talk to the young participants of the Garage à musique de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. Compares the group to
Little Matthew who learns music .
I wanted this chapter to be in the background.
after submission
Laurentian Flora On the stage of the Maison de la Culture in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, a person who studied at the Miransol School of Music and at the Gabriel-Le Courtois School is more aware than ever of its development.
I think it makes me realize my journey.
After piano lessons at the age of five, CEGEP, and then university and conservatory in France, he said he was very proud of his career.
With information from Xavier Lacroix.
“Alcohol scholar. Twitter lover. Zombieaholic. Hipster-friendly coffee fanatic.”