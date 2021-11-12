Matthew David Gagnon presents his project “Flore Laurentienne”

He found his former teachers and spoke with young people before presenting his program.

A format comprising three keyboardists and a string quartet was chosen to carry his album’s tracks on stage Laurentian Flora: Volume 1 Published in 2019.

according to him, This is the effect of classical music and progressive rock without the side drum and guitar. It blends keyboards and classical writing not in style nor in packaging, but rather blends way more into writing for stringed instruments that resembles classical music.

Inspired by the beauty and simplicity of nature, an artist from Anemont has a gasp at heart. Before giving his show in his part of the country, he wanted to talk to the young participants of the Garage à musique de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. Compares the group to Little Matthew who learns music .

I wanted this chapter to be in the background. Quote from:Matthew David Gagnon, singer-songwriter

Mathieu David Gagnon wanted to speak to the young participants of the Garage à musique de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. Photo: Radio Canada / Xavier Lacroix

after submission Laurentian Flora On the stage of the Maison de la Culture in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, a person who studied at the Miransol School of Music and at the Gabriel-Le Courtois School is more aware than ever of its development.

I think it makes me realize my journey. Quote from:Matthew David Gagnon, singer-songwriter

After piano lessons at the age of five, CEGEP, and then university and conservatory in France, he said he was very proud of his career.

With information from Xavier Lacroix.