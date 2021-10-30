Meta: 5 things to know about the new world of Facebook

Facebook is dead? of course not. Like a phoenix transforming and renaming itself dead, an abbreviated term for the concept of “Metavers”. This name in ancient Greek refers to “beyond”, and what is beyond reality, virtual reality or even virtual reality? a digital universe : metaverse. like the movie matrix ? Approximately. This project signed by controversial Mark Zuckerberg has an ambition greater than the restoration of Facebook’s image: it wants to be the future of the Internet. Do you believe in it?

What is metaverse?

A hybrid between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the metaverse is not limited to the “social network”. On a larger scale, it is an immersive or physically projected 3D space. Within it, we can interact individually or socially by exchanging experiences.

In the Meta example, our individual will no longer be represented by a photo, page, and profile name: the individual will be personified by the avatar one makes of themselves, their home and even wider environments or spaces.

>>> To read also: Will there be a mirror universe on the other side of the Big Bang?

Meta: How does it work?

Access to the Meta interface will be through technological objects such as smart glasses (smart glasses)or controllers or headphones (a group of products called Quest 2). Technologies that are developed by the branches of society Oculus, Project Aria where stark.

« We will live the experience on the site instead of watching it uniquely Mark Zuckerberg explains in his book: Founder’s Speech On the official website of the platform. On Facebook, we communicated mainly in writing, then via photos and more recently through videos. The CEO’s goal is to make the experience more inclusive.

>>> Read also: 10 digital innovations that could revolutionize the world of tomorrow

What can we do on the meta?

Going to concerts, visiting relatives, playing sports, shopping in stores … We can do just as many activities that we can do in our physical dimension, like those we can’t do.

video games or the games Inside the Meta will you cross the border: play augmented reality chess or table tennis with your friend who lives abroad? Would you go surfing when you haven’t done so in your life? All this will be possible.

Play in the metaverse, in AR or VR. Well, these concept videos still lack the big glasses/headphones to wear, even if Facebook, Apple, MS, and others are working to make all of this smaller. #FBConnect#Facebook social networking sitepic.twitter.com/4DhaKpxLbD – Philip Berry (@ptiberry) October 28, 2021

Meta: potential, utility, productivity, pedagogy

Meta can also become a professional and educational tool by means of innovative technologies such as Horizon Workrooms, Workplace And Homepage. No more meetings and classes in Visio On a flat screen with severed heads: immerse yourself in a room and watch drawings, maps, or any kind of animated visual.

What about a doctor in Scotland who operates on a patient in New Zealand? Meta considers it possible, according to the promotional video he shared on his Instagram account. Students will be able to see miniature models of planets, visit reconstructed cities of ancient civilizations or contemplate making a 3D cell.

This is the vision of the Facebook metaverse, which is to be the ‘Successor of the Internet’, combining VR/AR and video in an everlasting world, with a shared sense of ‘Presence’. #FBConnect#Facebook social networking sitepic.twitter.com/KobgFRgQGR – Philip Berry (@ptiberry) October 28, 2021

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality: What’s the Difference? Virtual Reality (VR): A digital space where complete immersion in technologies such as headphones and controllers is complete. The user is isolated from his environment because his field of vision is covered. See also The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Haute-Gaspésie Augmented Reality (AR): Digital content superimposed on the real world using technologies such as a smartphone or augmented reality glasses. Unlike virtual reality, the user interacts with his environment and virtual space at the same time. Mixed Reality (MR) : It combines the two types of previous facts.

>>> To read also: Are clothes in drawers delivered soon?

What is the future of Facebook? What is the Meta’s biggest challenge?

Meta will combine all the technologies developed by Silicon Valley: skylight (products from Virtual Reality), Horizon Project Nazari, Project ARIA And spark (Augmented Reality Technologies) or new (digital wallet). The Meta will also represent all the apps that are original or acquired by the tech giant: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp. The CEO of the company announced that more than 10,000 jobs will be created in Europe to develop this outstanding project.

Meta: Inspired by science fiction? Concept ” metaverse It first appeared in 1992 in the science fiction novel Cyberpunk virtual samurai (snow crash) De Neil Stephenson. Previous Meta skins were mainly inspired by video games, in particular home (1985), metaverse (1993)active worlds (Inspired by the Romans Virtual samurai and its version in 1995), there.com (1998) or second life, A 3D game released in 2003, in which users create their own world and can interact, conduct business or play.

>>> To read also: When will there be self-replicating bots?

Posted by Matthew Paul, tech investor A thesis In 2020, he commented a lot in the tech sector where he described the characteristics of the metaverse. He writes that this would have the potential to house its own economy in its own right. In addition, there will be “interoperability”: the ability to move objects that we have in different spaces within this virtual reality.

Mark Zuckerberg referred to the experience in the platform’s official presentation and claimed that in the future the Metaverse will not be operated by any company. In the future, Meta will not be a place limited to one company but « The embodiment of the Internet ” no limitsCEO of Enlightened Facebook.

One thing is for sure: the Meta Challenge is huge. In a post-pandemic world and after the controversies between Cambridge Analytica and Edward Snowden, social interactions, transparency of democratic elections, access to verified information or even confidentiality of personal data will be important points to watch.

>>> To read also: Deepfake: Obama, Tom Cruise, how do you spot fake videos?

Originally published on 10/29/2021