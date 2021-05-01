(Istanbul) On Saturday, Turkish police arrested more than 200 people who tried to participate in the March 1 marchhe is May in Istanbul, despite the ban on demonstrations due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Agence France-Presse correspondents indicated that the demonstrators were arrested while trying to reach Taksim Square, the usual place of protest, as well as in other neighborhoods, including the popular Istiklal Street.

The Istanbul governor’s services said that 212 people had been arrested.

An AFP correspondent reported that police officers violently pushed a group with their shields, while others dragged protesters to the ground.

Turkey has implemented strict containment since April 29 due to a third pandemic wave that kills a record number of patients every day. Authorities said at least 394 people died from COVID-19 on Friday.

Labor Day arrests of 1he is It may be common in Turkey.

Taksim Square is a gathering place at 1he is May, with frequent clashes, in which 34 people were killed in 1he is May 1977, during a turbulent period in modern Turkish history.

And local media reported that at least 11 people were arrested in Ankara after trying to organize a march on Saturday.