MC Algiers, 1-1 ES Tunis, MC Algiers leave two points

Mouloudia Algeria conceded to a tie in the July 5 stadium against a weak team from Esperance of Tunisia, after they had opened the scoring in the first half by an arena and took advantage of the opposing goalkeeper’s mistake. In a mid-level meeting, the Tunisians managed to tie in second place through Benjit Algeria, who hit Lamara’s side and the referee quits the game.

CAF Champions League 2020/2021

Group D – J2

Tuesday 23 February 2021

Algiers – July 5th Stadium

MC Algeria 1-1 IT Tunisia

Banja (27 minutes) – Benjit (60 minutes)

MCA: 2-Salhi – 15-Lamara (13-Brahimi, 64 ‘), 5-Saadou (12-Merouani, 81’), 17-Hadded, 27-Hachoud (c) – 6-Rebiai, 22-Diomandé, 7 -Harrag (8-Bourdim, 82 ‘) – 21-Belkheir, 23-Frioui, 25-Bensaha (18-Addadi, 75’) / Entr. : Amrani

EDT: 16-Ben Mustafa-23-Shetty, 30-Badran, 6-Al-Yaqoubi, 21-Ngoz-15-Coulibaly, 18-Benguet, 5-Ben Ramadan-8-Badri (10-Huni, 74 minutes) 3 – Khalid (11 / Khonesi, 73’à, 35-Tuji (13-Bin Khalifa, 87 ‘) / Entrance: Shabani

DZfoot.com