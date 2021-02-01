McDavid and Drecitel sponsor senators

(Edmonton) Connor McDavid and Leon Dreisitel total 11 points and the Edmonton Oilers won an 8-5 offensive festival against the Ottawa Senators Sunday night.

The Canadian Press

MacDavid had one goal and four assists, while Dricitel scored six assists. The German striker is stopped with just one help from the NHL record in this regard, which is maintained by Wayne Gretzky and Billy Taylor.

In his first National Hockey League match, Stuart Skinner allowed five goals from 38 shots, but he still had a win for the Oilers, who had won the last two games.

Ranger Matt Murray’s work night was a little shorter. He gave three times in nine shots before being replaced by Marcus Huberg in the first twenty. In relief, the Swede blocked 17 balls.

James Neal, Dominic Cahon, Kyler Yamamoto, Ryan Nugent Hopkins, Tyson Barry and Darnell Gull put the needle on the Edmonton side, who scored five goals in the first half.

Brady Tkachuk, Austin Watson, Tim Stotzel, Drake Batherson and Colin White responded to the Senators who suffered a sixth consecutive loss.

Oilers got the ball in the eighth second of the game. Draisaitl sends the disc into the enemy’s area and passes it to Kahun, who unleashes the net. The disc struck attacking Senator Josh Norris before stealing Murray’s awakening.

Things did not improve after that, the Oilers were 5-1 ahead after 20 minutes of play, and the Senators had not recovered.