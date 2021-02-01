Resumption of parliamentary work in Quebec, with additional measures

Of the 125 teams, only 37 deputies will be able to access the Blue Room at the same time, as last fall.

Inside buildings and during work, wearing a procedural mask will be mandatory, with the exception of people chairing meetings or speaking.

The National Assembly stated that it had added plexiglass to all deliberation rooms and modified the work schedule in order to respect the curfew.

While detailed studies of draft laws can be conducted face-to-face with a limited number of MPs, parliamentary committee sessions for public hearings will take place virtually.

The agreement approved by the deputies will be in effect for the next three weeks. This will be reassessed as the situation evolves , Notes in a press release of the National Association.

The three opposition parties have pressed in recent weeks to partially resume work in person, while the Legault government has been calling instead for discussions in default.

The National Director of Public Health, Dr Horacio Arruda, finally gave the green light for the elected officials to return to the Blue Room last Thursday.

The first question period for this winter’s comeback will take place at 2 p.m. on February 2.