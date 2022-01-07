McDonald’s Canada thanks healthcare workers once again for free McCafé® coffee or tea

“At McDonald’s, our goal is to nourish and support communities. This initiative aims to thank those who are now dedicated to taking care of our communities,” she says. Gemma Pryor, Senior Manager, Impact Canada Team. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our franchisees have been creative in supporting their communities during these trying times, and we continue to see this today with this free coffee offer. “

In March 2020, McDonald’s Do Canada It has crowded in with independent franchisees across the country, serving more than 1 million premium roast coffees and McAfee teas to its customers. Since then, our franchisees have continued to participate in their communities; On many occasions, they provided free coffee or lunches for health workers and volunteers.

We are renewing our free coffee offer for a limited time as Canadians are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and our healthcare workers are relentlessly rising to the challenge of treating and testing patients during the pandemic. This is a small token of appreciation for those who continue to work on the front lines to protect and care for our communities across the country.

