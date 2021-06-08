The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Haute-Gaspésie

Two new people are now considered to have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the number of people still officially contagious in the area to 12. This number is the same Two days ago.

For reasons of confidentiality, the Regional Directorate of Public Health no longer publishes the number of previously active carriers MRCProvincial District Municipality , but on Monday it was less than five at the MRC in Avignon. was the only one MRCProvincial District Municipality From the region with the Haute-Gaspésie region where Public Health officially counted cases that were still contagious.

case by MRC Provincial District Municipality : Avignon: 486 cases

Bonaventure: 417 cases

Rocher Percy: 482 cases

Cote de Gaspé: 498 cases

Haute-Gaspésie : 112 Issue (+2)

Magdalene Islands: 39 cases Source : Department of Public Health Gaspésie – les-de-la-Madeleine

Eruption in Haute-Gaspésie

In recent days, Haute-Gaspésie has been grappling with Outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Three classes of Gabriel-Le Courtois High School and the Haute-Gaspésie Vocational Training Center have been isolated. This outbreak also affected two bus routes. In total, approximately 220 people are in protective containment after the outbreak.

About ten students and one staff member have been diagnosed.

According to the director of public health for Gaspé and the Islands, Dr Yv Bonnier-Viger, the circulating virus is the British variant, associated with a higher rate of infection. The situation is serious, according to the doctor, but is about to be brought under control.

The number of positive COVID-19 results in Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands since the start of the pandemic is now 2034.

The number of people who have received two doses of the vaccine continues to increase in the region. Today, 76% of Gaspésiens and Madelinots combined received the first dose, and 16% the second.

Reduction in the number of cases in Quebec

In Bas-Saint-Laurent, the Center for Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS) reported four new virus infections. These are the people who live in the Basque Country, Rivière-du-Loup, and Camorasca regions. Five people have been hospitalized in Rimouski, including three in intensive care.

In Quebec, infections are still declining. The Ministry of Health in Quebec sets Tuesday 150 new cases of COVID-19Its lowest level since last summer. Quebec has also reported 4 more deaths, including one in Bass-Saint-Laurent.