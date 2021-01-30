Melissa Lothholz Climbing the Podium

Canadian Melissa Lothholz took the one-arm podium at the World Cup in Innsbruck. She finished third in the singles bobsleigh event on Saturday, which will debut in the Beijing Olympics.
Albertan clocked a combined time of 1:51 22/100, which brought her ahead of Ontario Cynthia Appia (1: 51.53), away from the podium with a delay of 31 hundredths of a second. Their compatriot Alicia Riesling (1: 51.78) also finished sixth in Austria.
Australian Brianna Walker won the singles race (1: 50.84), while American Ilana Myers Taylor (1: 51.07) took second place.
Canadian Justin Krebs was unable to start with the Cameron Stones due to
Muscle spasm, Announced the National Collegiate Skis Federation, citing the pilot.
The Olympic reigning champion in the discipline appreciated that
The World Championships was very close to risking serious injury. The Bobsleigh Worlds Championship will take place from February 5-14 in Altenburg, Germany.
Krebs hopes to participate in the 4-man bobsleigh event on Sunday.
Germans won Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuyler (1: 43.08) to end the season with their fourth consecutive coronation in the World Cup overall classification. The tandem achieved 11 victories in 12 races during the 2020-2021 calendar.
Only the two-man pop-action maple leaf actors Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn (1: 44.46) scored eleventh overall time after the two races.