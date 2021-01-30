Melissa Lothholz Climbing the Podium

Canadian Melissa Lothholz took the one-arm podium at the World Cup in Innsbruck. She finished third in the singles bobsleigh event on Saturday, which will debut in the Beijing Olympics.

Albertan clocked a combined time of 1:51 22/100, which brought her ahead of Ontario Cynthia Appia (1: 51.53), away from the podium with a delay of 31 hundredths of a second. Their compatriot Alicia Riesling (1: 51.78) also finished sixth in Austria.

Australian Brianna Walker won the singles race (1: 50.84), while American Ilana Myers Taylor (1: 51.07) took second place.

Canadian Justin Krebs was unable to start with the Cameron Stones due to Muscle spasm , Announced the National Collegiate Skis Federation, citing the pilot.

The Olympic reigning champion in the discipline appreciated that The World Championships was very close to risking serious injury . The Bobsleigh Worlds Championship will take place from February 5-14 in Altenburg, Germany.

Krebs hopes to participate in the 4-man bobsleigh event on Sunday.

Germans won Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuyler (1: 43.08) to end the season with their fourth consecutive coronation in the World Cup overall classification. The tandem achieved 11 victories in 12 races during the 2020-2021 calendar.

Only the two-man pop-action maple leaf actors Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn (1: 44.46) scored eleventh overall time after the two races.