Meng Wanzhou welcomed a champion in China

After a flight of more than 13 hours, Ms. Meng arrived at around 10 p.m. local time at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on Saturday to cheers from the crowd.

The red carpet and bouquets of flowers waited for her on the runway, where she gave a passionate speech.

I have finally returned to the motherland. Like any Chinese citizen going through a difficult time, I have always felt the warmth and concern of the Party, the nation and the people. Quote from:Meng Wanzhou

And she continued, without this homeland, I won’t have the freedom I have today .

In the arrival hall, hundreds of people gathered holding a welcome sign while singing before Huawei and the national anthem, with Chinese media presenting his return as a victory and a fruit Continuous efforts of the Chinese government for his release.

Customers watch as Meng Wanzhou’s supporters gather at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to welcome him into the country. Photo: Reuters/Ali Song

an agreement

Meng Wanzhou was arrested on December 1, 2018 in Vancouver at the request of the United States, and charged with bank fraud and violating US sanctions against Iran.

After being under house arrest for more than 1,000 days, Huawei’s chief financial officer was able to leave Canada on Friday, thanks to an agreement reached with the US justice system.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ms. Meng was the victim of an “arbitrary arrest” orchestrated by the United States and Canada. Beijing has always considered this to be within the scope of Political persecution of a Chinese citizen .

The so-called “fraud” charges against Ms. Meng Wanzhou were fabricated. Quote from:Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Minister

In the eyes of the Chinese government, Ms. Meng’s arrest is in fact An act aimed at harming Chinese technology companies .

In China, the fact that Ms. Meng admitted the facts has been erased from the internet. She was always denying them and begging Not guilty Friday.

The agreement concerns only Meng Wanzhou: the US Department of Justice has said that it is preparing to open a lawsuit against Huawei and that it is impatient to be able to present its arguments in court.

Huawei said in a statement on Saturday that it will continue to defend Against the allegations of US justice that it would have circumvented the sanctions imposed on Iran.

Meng Wanzhou gave a speech upon arrival at Shenzhen Airport. Photo: Reuters

The Chinese media doesn’t breathe a word about Michael

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been jailed by Chinese authorities since Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, were released shortly after the British Columbia Supreme Court upheld the agreement between the Huawei CEO and the US judicial system.

While Chinese state media, starting with Xinhua News Agency, have not failed to attribute Ms Wanzhou’s release to Beijing’s “unremitting efforts” – others have even spoken of “three painful years” for the Huawei CEO – none of them mentioned the release of the two. Michael.

Canada and its allies have long viewed their detention as an act of retaliation by the Chinese government after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou. Some observers saw this quick release as an indication that the two issues were indeed linked.

China has denied holding Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig hostage on diplomatic grounds, arguing that their imprisonment is in no way linked to Ms Meng’s arrest.

Last August, a Chinese court sentenced businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage and illegal disclosure of state secrets to other countries. His punishment called for his expulsion from the country, but no date was released.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig also faced charges of espionage. However, he did not yet know his sentence.

The day after their release, the two Canadians were mentioned in a few messages posted on the Chinese social network Weibo, but these messages elicited only rare reactions.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken quickly praised the Chinese authorities’ decision to release the two Canadians after their arrest hypothetical .

The deal could spark criticism of US President Joe Biden, whom some in Washington accuse of capitulating to China and one of its most powerful groups, amid a technology battle between the two countries.