Mentions Canadian Jesse Lilonin and Xavier Ole

Montreal Canadiens have called up striker Jesse Yellowin and defender Xavier Ole from his school club in preparation for his final regular season match against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Alexis Bellanger of Champagne

The Canadian Press

It would be an insignificant match for the Canadian, who are only fourth in the Northern Division. For their part, the Oilers are guaranteed to finish second. The Canadian will face Toronto Maple Leaves in the first round of qualifiers, while the Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets.

Dominic Ducharme, interim coach of Team Canada, said on Tuesday that he could leave the veterans if the duel against the Oilers had no effect on the standings. Gates’ 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks confirmed this position.

Ylönen and Ouellet played in Toronto on Tuesday, sharing Laval Rocket’s 4–2 win over Marlies.

If Ylönen wears the Habs costume on Wednesday, he will make his NHL debut. Canadians choose for the second round in 2018, 35e In total, Ylönen has scored nine goals and eight assists in 26 games for Rocket this season.

For his part, Ole has played in five Canadian matches this season and has not defaced the score sheet. He had three goals and made one in 16 matches with the Rocket.

Ducharme was scheduled to participate in a videoconference at 3 p.m. He is expected to reveal all the changes he will make to his training.