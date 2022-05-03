Mercedes-AMG C 43 4-cylinder

Mercedes previously announced that it will only use the 4-cylinder in the new C-Class. Stuttgart and Affalterbach did not want to make an exception for the AMG versions, so not even for the new Mercedes-AMG C 43. Fortunately, the Germans have already been shown in Class A and CL That these four cylinders are fully capable. It’s also this block that Mercedes-AMG plans under the front of the C-Class, but with a few minor tweaks.

Formula 1 technology

Like the Mercedes-AMG SL – which uses the same engine – it is planted longitudinally. Like the SL, this 2.0-liter engine is powered by an electrically controlled turbocharged engine. This technology was developed by the Germans in Formula 1 and uses a small electric motor to start the turbo. Right after that, the classic exhaust gases can take over, but this way the classic turbo torque hole is eliminated and instantaneous throttle response is ensured.

Maximum speed increase

In total, the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 2.0 four-cylinder engine produces 408 hp and 500 Nm, and the mild hybrid with a belt-driven starter/generator temporarily provides an additional 14 hp. All power is transmitted to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission and allows the C 43 saloon version to reach 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. The separator puts ten more. The maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h, but it can be increased to 265 km / h as an option.

Steering rear axle

The nine-speed gets AMG handling, replacing the traditional torque converter with a wetted multi-disc clutch for faster response and lower weight. For its part, the 4Matic all-wheel drive system favors the rear wheels. Finally, the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is fitted as standard with a steered rear axle, allowing the rear wheels to angle up to 2.5 degrees.