Pierre Bruno in COVID: Sophie Thibault will host the state funeral for Guy Lafleur

Sophie Thibault will be at the helm of the special program surrounding the national funeral for Guy LaFleur, this Tuesday.

• Read also: Gilbert Perrault pays tribute to Guy LaFleur

She will host this meeting, which will be shown live, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on TVA, LCN and TVA Sports.

During these five hours on air, Sophie Thibault will be especially surrounded by Félix Seguin, Frédéric Guay and TVA Sports’ Jean-Charles Lagoy, as well as TVA Nouvelle’s Julie Marco.

The TVA Nouvelles helicopter will also be used to take aerial photos near the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Basilica, in downtown Montreal, where many people will gather very early to pay homage to the blonde devil.

This is the first time Sophie Tybalt has hosted such a funeral, and it’s a way to add “a thread to her bow.”

“It was always Pierre Bruno who took on this role, but due to him being infected with the COVID virus, it was me who put on a four-hour special. [dimanche] M said.me Thibault in an interview with QMI.

The experienced broadcaster was planning to watch the state funeral of Bernard Landry, which was celebrated in November 2018, on Monday evening, in order to prepare for the big day on Tuesday.

“There is a religious vocabulary to master, you have to know the places, there are a lot of things to know, the rhythm of celebration, etc.,” said M.me Tipo.

“It’s an event that affects a lot of Quebecers, and a lot of people feel they know Guy LaFleur personally,” she added.

Several other networks will broadcast the national funeral of the famous number 10 in Sainte-Flanelle. This is the case for ICI Télé, RDI, Noovo and RDS.