Metroid Dread: Update 1.0.3 released, what’s new?

November 17, 2021
Jillian Castillo

Metroid dread It was released a little over a month ago and it was already entitled 2 technical updates to correct several major issues. He just welcomed a third patch, and upgraded it to version 1.0.3, which focuses on one problem in particular. It won’t be from now on Damage detection can no longer be suppressed samos “under certain conditions”, which changed the approach Play.

The Change The official update 1.0.3 can be seen below.

general repairs

Fixed an issue where Samus corruption detection would disappear under certain circumstances.

  • We have made the decision to fix the issue since there is a possibility that the issue may occur inadvertently, and if so, your gaming experience will be different from the original idea of ​​Metroid Dread.

Metroid dread Currently available at 59.99 euros in Micromania.

