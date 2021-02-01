Mette wants to change the landscape | Montreal Magazine

The old saying goes that happy people have no history. By the way, the teams that win. So it was a strangely coincidental coincidence that we learned on Saturday night that Victor Mette had requested a deal.

News was released first by TSN colleague Salim Nadim Falgi during the second break, and later confirmed by Darren Ferris, the defending agent.

“At this time, I will not make any further comment,” Ferris said. magazineSunday, in the exchange of small messages.

The author of its lines wanted to inquire about the origin of this request. Is it back in Mete mode since the start of the season or is it older?

“In a perfect world, he would like to survive [à Montréal]He answered earlier to TVA Sports.

The 22-year-old defender has not played in any of the Canadians’ eight matches since the start of the season. A big step back (another) for South Bao who, just two seasons ago, was Shea Weber’s playing partner.

It must be said that at that time, al-Kind was far from having the same depth as today at the Blue Line. Since that time, Ben Chiarot, Brett Colak, then Joel Edmundson and Alexander Romanov have been added.

Romanov’s fault

Moreover, the appearance of the Russian seemed to sound the death knell for Mete. Indeed, his playing time has been drastically reduced in the Toronto bubble. The defender was the least used by Claude Julian and Kirk Muller (12 minutes 30 seconds per match). Occasionally, he was offered minutes in the second wave of the Massive Attack (1:06 per match).

However, Romanoff is now the third man to be trusted by the Montreal coaches in the lead, behind Weber and Jeff Petrie, in the first quintet.

Mark Bergevin definitely doesn’t want to separate from Ontario. This game still has an experience of 171 matches at Pitman Arena. Since the Habs coach hadn’t stopped hitting him from day one of camp, there’d be sure to be injuries.

Additionally, Canadian General Manager Noah Goulsen lost in concessions, while he was in the process of being placed in the reserve squad.

The contractual position of the two young players is practically identical, precisely because he had a greater fear of losing Mitti in this way, so he preferred to risk with Goulsen.

For group unity

Earlier this week, Julian returned to the exact position regarding members of his reserve team. A group in which Mete is, technically, a lot closer.

“There are teams that have chosen to separate the active players group from the reserve group. On our side, whether at home or on the road, we prefer everyone to be in the same changing room, as he said on Friday. We are all part of the same group. I think they appreciate their inclusion. They are.” They know they are as important as other players. “

It also allows them to be in a good state of mind. They are very hard working in training. That way, we show them that we value them very much and that we want to continue working with them, ”he was eager to add.

It must be said that the case of Cal Fleury and Ryan Bohling, two members of this squad, is not the same as that of Mette. Their status is still far from being determined.

To continue their development, they will undoubtedly be brought back into the MLS at some point when the Rocket begins their season.

For Mete, such a class would definitely be an insult. Not to mention that it will likely be claimed by someone else in the process.