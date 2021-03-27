Miami Aluminum | Auger-Elyassim and Andreescu qualified to the third round

(Miami) Quebecer Félix Auger-Aliassime and Untarian Bianca Andreescu qualified for the third round of the Miami Open.

The Canadian Press

Auger-Eliassem, the 11th seed in the tournament, beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugh Herbert in groups 6-4 6-4 on Friday.

A little later, Andreescu, the eighth seed in the women’s category, beat Czech Teresa Martinkova 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Auger Aliassim, who took advantage of a pass in the first round, won 81% of his points in the first serve versus only 59% for Herbert.

Quebec reached the semi-finals of this event in 2019, the last time they were held.

He said, “I have a good feeling in this tournament, so it always helps me.” I found it to be a complicated first game. Being prepared for better or for worse has really set me back in mind. ”

Herbert, 74H Racked in the world, he reached the final of the Marseille Championship earlier in March. Auger-Aliassime won two of his three career matches against the Frenchman.

Auger-Aliassem will now face the winner of the match between American MacKenzie MacDonald and compatriot John Isner (No. 18). Isner defeated Quebec in the semi-finals in Miami in 2019.

Andreescu, for her part, canceled two break points in the first set and overcame 21 easy fouls, compared to Martinkova’s 10.

PHOTO GEOFF BURKE, USA SPORTS TODAY Bianca Andreescu

Having struggled to win by serving early in the second set, Andreescu began to break his opponent to give himself a 2–0 lead. She didn’t look back after that.

He said, “I found that I was not as consistent in serving in the first set as I was in the second set, but the tiebreak told me a lot because I started to put more pressure on,” Andreescu noted. In the second round, you can tell that she was a little disappointed. ”

Ontarian will now face Amanda Anisimova (No. 28), who defeated American Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3.

Andreescu also had a first-round overrun. In February, she returned from a 16-month hiatus due to a knee injury, losing in the second round at the Australian Open.

Andreescu is trying to regain fitness after suffering an outbreak in 2019, when she won three tournaments, including the US Open.

The city of Osaka shines

Naomi Osaka won 22H The match away from home by beating Agla Tomljanovic in two sets of 7-6 (3) and 6-4 in the second round.

PHOTO GEOFF BURKE, USA SPORTS TODAY Naomi Osaka

The Japanese have scored 13 aces and have not lost in over a year. During that streak, she claimed her fourth Grand Slam title when she was victorious in Melbourne.

Osaka needs only one more win to get her best results in five matches in Miami, where she is often knocked out quickly.

Some of the female players continued their success in this tournament on Friday. Karolina Pliskova (No. 6), Garpini Muguruza (No. 12), Elise Mertens (No. 16), Elena Rebanica (No. 21), Maria Sacari (No. 23) and Jessica Bigula (No. 29) won in their two-round duels.

However, it was a little trickier for Sophia Kenin (No. 4), Annette Kontavit (No. 22) and Ons Jaber (No. 27), who won three sets.

Liudmila Samsonova did a short job at No.10 Kiki Bertens, showing him his way out after winning 6-2, 6-1. Nina Stojanovic defeated Yulia Putintseva (No. 26) 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 while Sarah Sorribes Turmo defeated Jennifer Brady (No. 13) in straight sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

On the men’s side, Alexander Zverev (No. 3) made three double faults at a break point and ultimately lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Emil Rossovori. Zverev returned from the title in Acapulco last week.

Miami Favorite Daniel Medvedev had even more success. It didn’t even take an hour to knock out Yen-hsun Lu in straight sets of 6-2, 6-2.

Karen Kachanov (14th), Dusan Lagovic (16th), Janik Sener (21st) and Taylor Fritz (22nd) qualified to the next round with two wins.

Five other male seeds packaged their bags, namely David Goffin (No. 8), Gregor Dimitrov (No. 9), Daniel Evans (No. 19), Nikoloz Basilashvili (No. 27) and Riley Obelka (No. 30).