Miami Aluminum | Bianca Andreescu qualifies for the semi-finals

(Miami) Canadian Bianca Andreescu qualified to the semi-finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a difficult 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over Spanish Sara Suribes Turmo on Wednesday evening.

In a match marked by 17 serve breaks, including 9 from Andreescu, the Canadian needed two hours and 35 minutes to knock out her stubborn opponent, the 58th seed.e To the world before the start of the tournament.

Andreescu, the world’s eighth player, achieved this feat despite a miserable second set in which she lost all five of her matches.

Nevertheless, Andreescu managed to raise the level of his game in the deciding set to score a break in the fifth, seventh and ninth matches.

Bianca Andreescu finished the duel at match point two, serving her opponent with a parallel backhand that fell into the sideline.

“This girl can really run,” Andreescu said of her opponent during his post-match interview on the field.

“After the first round I was so exhausted. We both fought hard. She’s an incredible fighter. I don’t know how she got there. Like I said, she fought as hard as I could. I’m really happy with the way she got off, but she played great tennis,” added Andreescu.

It was the third time in 18 days that Sorribes Turmo faced a Canadian. On March 13th, she defeated Eugenie Bouchar 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Exactly a week later, she lost 7-5, 7-5 to Leyla Annie Fernandez in the semi-finals of the tournament in Monterrey, also in Mexico. Fernandez won this tournament, his first victory in his career on the WTA Tour.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Andreescu of Greece will face Maria Sakkari, who ended the winning streak of Japanese Naomi Osaka, who ranked second in the world, 6-0 6-4 in 73 minutes.

Departure of arduous

Andreescu had a difficult start to the match. She lost her serve from the first match, and again in the third inning, which allowed the Spaniard to build a 3-0 cushion.

The Canadian regained one of those fractures in the fourth game, at her fourth break point of the streak.

This was the beginning of an abrupt transformation. Beginning in the fifth game, Andreescu won 24 of the next 35 points and scored two more chips, the last to win the first set in 51 minutes.

However, in a somewhat unexpected scenario, the second group began with seven consecutive breaks, four of which were against Andreescu. Surebes Tormo ended that streak by winning for the first time since the sixth game of the opener.

The Spaniard then forced a deciding set with a fifth straight break when Andreescu sent a poor backhand into the net.

Ineffective in service

PHOTO LYNNE SLADKY, Associated Press Naomi Osaka

Bowing to drunkenness, Osaka suffered its first defeat since February 2020.

Above all, this setback put an end to his hopes of taking first place in the world this week. This person still belongs to Australian Ashley Party, who reached the quarter-finals in Miami.

For his part, Omar Scary is 23 years olde Seed, she received her sixth victory in her career against A. Top 5 my world.

Osaka lost 15 straight points during the serve to trail quickly and then let the 4-1 lead slip by in the second half. Additionally, she faced a break point in seven of her eight serve matches.

The more things like this happen, the more you learn from them. Naomi Osaka

Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month, but has yet to reach the quarter-finals in five matches of her Miami Open career.

“I hadn’t played well since the start of the tournament, and it felt like I couldn’t find a rhythm.

Osaka also resolved: “My problems with the service have surfaced out of nowhere.” My first serve always missed the point. ”