The border between the United States and Mexico | Two young girls were thrown off a wall

(Washington) – Two Ecuadorian girls, aged between three and five, were thrown in the middle of the night from the top of a four-meter-high wall on the border between Mexico and the United States, the US Customs and Customs Service reported on Wednesday. • Border Protection (CBP).

France Media

A security camera operator alerts officers from a checkpoint who have headed to this remote area of ​​New Mexico.

On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent in charge of using the cameras saw a smuggler release two young children from the top of a 14-foot (about four-meter) border wall, the CBP said in a press release.

The girls were taken to the CBP station in Santa Teresa, New Mexico for medical checks and then taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“I am amazed at the inhuman way in which these smugglers threw innocent children off a 14-foot-high wall last night,” Patrol Leader Gloria Chavez said in a statement.

MI Chavez said US border guards are working with Mexican authorities to identify the perpetrators.

“Had it not been for the vigilance of our agents with the help of mobile phone technology, these two young sisters would have been exposed for hours to the harshness of the desert,” she added.

The United States faces a sharp increase in arrivals at the border: More than 100,000 irregular migrants were arrested in February at the southern border, including nearly 20,000 family members and 10,000 unaccompanied minors.