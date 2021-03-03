Michael Haley | Senators are a strong man against the Canadians

At a time when the role of the “cop” appears to be over in the National League, DJ Smith still believes in him.

Ottawa Senators coach said Tuesday afternoon he will summon tough guy Michael Healy for Tuesday’s match against the Canadians.

Haley, 34, has 11 goals, 21 assists and a 692-minute penalty kick in 273 NHL matches. This season, he played three games, in which he spent an average of 5:56 on ice.

Two of his three matches were against the Canadians on February 21 and 23, and Smith appreciated his presence.

“In the games against Al-Kindi that we played without him, they targeted our young talented players (they took liberties, he said in English). When he plays, he knows his role, he has very little time to play, and he is very good on the bench.”

It was actually brewed on February 4, during the first duel between Canadian senators. In this match, Alexander Romanov powerfully defeated Thomas Chabot. Tim Stotzel was also molested by Geoff Petrie, in addition to receiving some shoulder blows from Romanoff. Corey Berry has also attacked Brady Tkachuk, but the latter appears to be able to defend himself. Presented to Ben Shiarout on February 23.

Smith will make two additional changes to his list. The most important thing in goal: Matt Murray will have a day off after the start of the last seven Senate matches. Joey Dacour will be the goalkeeper to start with. This will be his second start in the National Hockey League, the other on April 4, 2019. Daccord has only played one term in the NHL this season, and two matches in the Major League. He allowed ten goals in these two matches.

Note that Murray is entitled to a full rest. Philip Gustafson will be in uniform as Dacor’s aide.

In defense, young Eric Branstrom will replace veteran Braydon Coburn.

The Senators have won three of their four matches against confinement this season.

See you next year

Earlier Tuesday, the senators announced that Derek Stepan’s season was over. The 30-year-old has a dislocated left shoulder and will need surgery next week. Injured on February 23 against Al-Kindi.

Obtained from Arizona Coyotes last December, Stepan scored 6 points in 20 games, earning a rating of -6. He averaged 15 minutes per game.