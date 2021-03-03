6 movies for young people to watch online during spring break

This virtual edition of the festival will allow families across Quebec for the first time to watch movies and attend various FIFEM workshops in the comfort of their own homes. The $ 80 passport will allow you to view all programs, but is only available in pre-sale, until February 26 at midnight. It will also be possible to watch individual films for $ 10 at pre-sale, and $ 12 during festival.

This is a Quebec movie Félix and the Morgäa TreasureWritten by Nicolas LeMay, who will open the festival. It will be submitted online from February 27th to 1stis being Mars. But it will also release in theaters on February 26.

to me The General Manager and Artistic Director of FIFEM, Jo-Anne Blouin, choosing to hold the festival online is not just an alternative.

In an ideal world, in addition to being indoors, we could keep digital next year, because we can reach a lot of people. It was technically impossible to do this indoors as usual, when everything was planned online. Additionally, we surveyed 7,000 households and [l’on a constaté que]If the parents are ready to go back to the ward, they are not ready to take their children there.

Six favorite movies

Three of the six films are in their original versions with subtitles in English and French. Jo-Anne Blouin makes her impressions for every feature or short film.

Oscar and Lily: A Childhood Refuge (A new window) And the By Arash T.

From 10 years

A poetic and poignant story of emigration and exile. Oscar and Lilly, two Chechen children, are about to be deported from Austria with their mother.

It’s a very nice movie, a story that feels like real. Chechens living in Austria are at risk of deportation. There is a lot of humor, it’s not melodramatic.

Translated in French and English

Sisters: The Summer of Our Superpower (A new window) (Sisters: Summer we found our superpower), By Silje Salomonsen and Arild Ostin Ommundsen

From 10 years

We are following sisters Vega (9) and Billy (5), who will have to face their fears by using their superpowers to help their injured father while hiking in the woods.

The trend of the two young actresses is amazing. The pictures are amazing.

Translated in English and French

Playing on the roofs of the world (A new window) (The Blue Girl: Football at the Top)And the De Kevan Magdy

From 10 years

The touching story of children from Kurdistan searching for a flat land in the surrounding mountains to play football. Children find it on top of a mountain and they have to clean and develop it.

It’s amazing, and the image orientation is amazing.

Translated in English and French

Maturity is great (A new window)

For 2 years

These are three short films that an owl tells. The way it is presented is really fun.

The three short films are Bottles at seaBy Célia Tocco, MatildaIrene Ibora, Edward Puertas, and The Lady of the SeasonsPosted by Celia Tissrant and Arnaud Demoyenk.

Armageddon, Martha Jane Canary’s Childhood (A new window) Written by Remy Shaye

From the age of 6 years

This animated feature tells the famous story of Calamity Jane when she was 11 years old in 1863. In a caravan moving west in the hope of a better life, Martha Jane’s father [son vrai nom] Hurts himself. She is the one who should drive the family chariot and herd the horses. Learning is hard, and yet Martha Jane never felt free.

The film was awarded a golden crystal at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2020.

It is gorgeous and very beautiful visually.

Parents of students (A new window) By Noémie Saglio

From the age of eight

In this French feature film, we follow Vincent, a 30-year-old unborn and who infiltrates a tribe with mysterious symbols and language: the students’ parents.

It’s a funny movie, a movie that feels good.

Live workshops

In addition to films, FIFEM offers two live workshops on the Zoom platform. Young people will be able to learn to draw comic book characters with cartoonist Stefan Arch (Archambault) or the history and technique of animation cinema with Nicholas Thurmel.

Another workshop will focus on the main philosophical concepts found in history Little witch, Podcast for youth over 6 years old should be listened to for free before discussion. The workshop will be hosted by actress Maud Desrosier, who lends her voice to all the characters on the podcast.