Michael McNavin moves to the flame

Criticisms of the Montreal Canadiens regarding their use and development, Michael McNavin left for other lands. It was traded with Calagry Flames for “future considerations” on Wednesday.

Manitoban earned its first minutes in the National League this season when Kayden brought back Kayden Primo against the Minnesota Wild on January 24. He gave up three goals from seven shots in a snappy 8-2 loss.

Never drafted, McNavin signed his first professional contract with CH on September 24, 2015. Two years later, he won the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Best Goalkeeper Cup at the end of the 2016-2017 season. Owen’s Voice Attack.

He was never able to continue his lead in five professional seasons, however, a public outing against Laval Roquette coach Jean-Francois Hall and the Canadians in October certainly didn’t help. his fate. He then blamed the pilot for leaving him in a match despite the fact that he asked to be removed and CH to award the No. 1 goalkeeper role in Rocket to Primeau without regard for performance.

However, McNavin did not shine in the MLS this season. He is 4-4-1 with 4.04 goals against average and 869 goals. With Kevin Boleyn performing so well at Laval, McNavin thus became the organization’s seventh goalkeeper.

Hall certainly struck the final nail in McNavin’s fate on Monday when he announced that the latter would “take a hole in his pocket” while Primo and Pauline were his trusted men “on merit”.

In Calgary, McNavin is joined by Jacob Markstrom, Daniel Vladar, Tyler Parsons, Dustin Wolf and Adam Werner, all of whom have current contracts.