Mickelson apologizes and loses sponsor

Celebrity golfer Phil Mickelson apologized on Tuesday after inappropriate comments he made about the possibility of a new golf course in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, he lost a patron a long time ago.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Mickelson “apologizes for his choice of words,” but added that he believed his comments were made in secrecy and were not meant to be made public.

So KPMG was the first company to distance itself from the 51-year-old.

“I have made many mistakes in my life and many of them have been shared with the public. It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I apologize to anyone who might have had such a negative impact. This process has always been about giving my support to the players and the sport and I appreciate everyone who has given me the benefit of the doubt. “.

In an interview conducted in November, but her statements were not revealed until Thursday, with journalist Alan Shipnock, of The Fire Pit Collective who also writes a biography of “Lefty,” Mickelson made controversial statements about the owners of the Saudi Circle, saying They are “dangerous sons of bitches to get involved with.”

We know they were killed [le journaliste du Washington Post Jamal] Khashoggi and that they have an appalling human rights record. Mickelson said at the time that they executed people for being gay. Knowing all this, why would I consider joining them anyway? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape the way PGA is done.”

Mickelson never hid when it came time to criticize the PGA on certain topics, he’s the one who wants to see players’ conditions improve.

“The world of golf is in dire need of change, and real change is often preceded by periods of turmoil,” Michelson added in his letter. I always knew I would take criticism by exploring new avenues. I still choose to put myself first to inspire change and receive criticism publicly for working behind the scenes.

Mickelson concluded by saying he needs a break and will be left away to work on himself.