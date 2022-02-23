A slight decline in the influenza epidemic in France, unlike the regions

The flu epidemic is receding slightly in France, but some regions are still seeing an increase, such as Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Corsica and Ile-de-France, according to the weekly report from Public Health France on Wednesday.

Read alsoIs Covid-19 ‘Twice’ More Deadly Than Flu?

In the seventh week of the year,A slight decrease in most influenza indicators was observed in mainland France‘, with case’by regions“The health agency notes in a press release.”There was an increase in influenza indices in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Corsica and Ile-de-France and a decrease in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and central Val-de-Loire“, specify.”Indicators were stable in other regions“Metropolitan, according to Public Health France. Abroad, only Guyana entered the epidemic phase, but indicators of influenza declined last week.

On the hospital side, a very slight decrease is also seen, with 2,157 episodes of influenza or influenza syndrome (-1% within 1 week) and 240 post-pass hospital admissions (-6%). corn “The rate of hospitalizations from influenza is still high among children“, notes the health agency. Last winter, confinements and anti-Covid measures prevented the spread of other viruses, such as influenza. The French were less infected than usual, and therefore less immunized at the collective level, which favors the resumption of the epidemic this winter.”In the context of a sharp decline in the spread of SARS-CoV2 and a possible decrease in population adherence to barrier measures, it is difficult to anticipate the dynamics of influenza virus circulation with certainty in the coming weeks.Public Health France notes.

Read alsoHans Kluge (WHO): “We can’t yet compare Covid to the flu»

The health agency states that “Regular adoption of barrier gestures and influenza vaccination are effective ways to prevent influenza and its complications“.51.4% of people at risk have been vaccinated against influenza in France, according to estimates, which go back to the end of 2021. Percentage “Much less» Compared to the end of 2020, particularly among those under 65 years of age at risk of severe influenza. Bronchiolitis, which mainly affects infants, caused an epidemic that has now ended in all regions of mainland France.

see also – Is COVID-19 still a serious disease?