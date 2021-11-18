Microsoft Acquires Charny Golf Club for $20 Million

The deed of sale published in the Quebec Land Registry states that the 6 million square foot land was acquired on November 15 by the company 3288212 NOVA SCOTIA LIMITED, whose main shareholder is Microsoft.

The deal took place just hours after Le Club de Golf Charny went out of business last Sunday.

Charney Golf Club closed its doors on Sunday. Photo: Radio Canada/Israel Tangway

According to a document obtained by Radio Canada, several single-story buildings covering a total area of ​​1.5 million square feet could be built as early as 2022 on the former golf course.

According to the information we have, Microsoft will be one of the largest data centers in the world Mayor of Levis, Gilles Lhuillier, rejoices. In Quebec, it will be the flagship [de] Microsoft in all data storage.

Microsoft increases its presence

This is the fourth acquisition the US multinational has made in the Greater Quebec City area in recent months. She had previously purchased land in Donacona, Saint Augustin de Desmores and L’Anciennes Lorette.

Gilles Lehouillier says that because of the proximity of the Hydro-Quebec facilities, Microsoft set its sights on Lévis to build its own data center.

The added value of this project in Levis is that we already have two exceptional aquatic centers on site. What it means is that no high voltage line can be built, and no line extends for many kilometers , explains the mayor.

Construction of the data park could begin as early as 2022. The project is expected to require investments of more than $1 billion.