Winter storm: Traffic resumes between Moss Joe and Regina

road condition

According to the county’s website Wednesday evening, transportation is not recommended on the highways around La Ronge, Prince Albert East, North Battleford, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw, particularly due to poor visibility and ice on the roads.

Elsewhere on the web: Here is information on road conditions and closures. https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/mobile/

The section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Regina and Moss Joe has reopened to traffic. No incidents were reported to RCMP officers who were on the ground assisting motorists. They are on the ground to help motorists.

Interstate 11 between Regina and Davidson is again accessible to motorists.

However, it is not recommended to travel on Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 11 towards Saskatoon due to the irregular icy sidewalk and accumulation of wind and snow. Environment Canada stresses the need for caution on the roads at a time when strong winds, snow accumulation and snowfall continue to disrupt road conditions.

However, these weather conditions are about to be the fate of the prairie, according to the government agency.

According to the latest Regina Police data, 22 collisions that damaged the car were recorded.

In Saskatoon, police reported 27 collisions between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Winter conditions on Regina’s roads make the pavement slippery, and visibility is reduced. Photo: Radio Canada/Corey Herberger

power outage = power outage

The storm also left thousands of Sussex Power customers without power last night, especially in the southwest of the province. SaskPower spokesman Joel Sherry says the situation in the south of the county has largely been resolved, and efforts are now focused on the northeast of the county, particularly in communities in southwest Melbourne.

Joel Sherry explains that the outages will be caused by the force of wind and ice. The simplifications move and sometimes detach from their structure. This effect prevents SaskPower employees from dealing with the problem.

The breakdowns occurred mostly in rural areas of the county, and crews were unable to travel to some of the affected sites to make repairs, due to poor roads and high winds. Joel Cherry explains that Saskatchewan residents can follow the situation on the SaskPower Twitter account or by visiting the section interruption from the company’s website.

At least 2,542 customers were without power on Tuesday evening, according to SaskPower, which said work to restore power would resume on Wednesday, as soon as it could be done safely.

Sasktel is reporting outages affecting many of its wireless services Wednesday afternoon at Fort à La Corne.

Home telephony will also be affected in Pathlow.

Additionally, telephone and wireless Internet services as well as home telephony in Yellow Creek were affected.

SaskTel spokesperson Greg Jacobs said the provider fears an outage if the power outages persist because spare batteries may run out.

school transport

School transportation has been canceled for the following schools: École Boréale de Ponteix, École du Parc, Elementary pavilion of École Monseigneur de Laval, École Saint-Isidore de Bellevue, École-Dame-des-Vertus de Zenon Park, and École Valois of Prince Albert.

School transfers for the country circuits of Pavillon Gustave-Dubois and Pavillon Monique-Rousseau have been canceled from the French Canadian School.

However, CEF schools remain open.

School transportation has also been canceled for all schools in the Regina Public Schools School Division. Schools remain open. Parents who send their children to school are encouraged to dress accordingly to protect them from cold, snow and wind.

School transportation has also been canceled for all schools in the Regina Catholic Schools Division. Schools remain open, and parents looking after their children at home are encouraged to notify the school.

Regina Airport Status

At Regina International Airport, the storm caused a number of cancellations and delays.

Regina Airport encourages travelers to consult flight tracking tools provided by airlines or use Flight Aware for real-time flight status.

According to Environment Canada, current winter conditions no longer meet the criteria for a high snowfall warning.