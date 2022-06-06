Microsoft is testing new features for its Store

Redmond continues its testing program for “Insiders”. This is a few users who have the opportunity to preview the new features that the group plans to release for Windows 11. In fact, if the operating system is officially released end of 2021Microsoft is planning several successive major updates during 2022. An in-depth redesign of the operating system is therefore expected for end users in the coming months.

Since the beginning of the year, the management Android apps With Windows 11 it makes a lot of noise. It could be combined with other major developments in the Microsoft Store.

App updates are safer

This new beta version is called Building 25131. In the Insiders program, with this new release, the group is testing a smarter way to update apps. So far, when the update is launched, whether the app is open or not, it is fully functional. In this context, if a task is in progress and has not been saved, the user may lose it in whole or in part depending on the date of its last backup. This is a problematic point for all productivity apps in particular, such as the Office 365 Suite.

Faced with this observation, the publisher plans to stop updating open and used applications. A way to secure more tasks in progress. All apps that cannot update automatically will then be offered a manual update.

Install Android apps more easily

Android apps are starting to come in and they are not forgotten in this beta build. Once the user browses the internet and discovers an Android app compatible with Windows 11, they will be presented with a context menu to accompany them in their installation.

In addition, Microsoft specifies that it makes web browsing faster, without providing additional details on the subject, and that it authorizes native support for Arm64 architectures to take full advantage of the performance of compatible devices such as the Surface Pro. X, for example.

Finally, the publisher restores applications when the user has to change computers, for example. A feature that was absent from Windows 11 until then.

Remember that all of these new features are only in the testing phase. At this point, there is no guarantee that they will be published this way in the final version. However, this Insiders Program provides an overview of the developments expected from the next major update of Windows 11.