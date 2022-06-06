OHL: Arber Xhekaj and Bulldogs tied for OHL Final 1-1

Sunday June 5 2022 4:35 pm

(Modernization : Sunday, June 5, 2022. 8:57 pm)

The Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Windsor Spitfires 5-4 in Game 2 of the Ontario Junior League final on Sunday.

Thus, they tied the match with one win for each side, after escaping the first duel with a score of 4 to 3, Thursday, in overtime.

Canadian defender Arber Xhekaj stood out for the win, scoring a Gordie Howe-style hat-trick with a goal, assist and fightback.

With the score 4-2 late in the second half, Xhekaj hit the target, scoring his sixth goal in the series.

He outplayed his opponent on the right wing before surprising the Spitfire goalkeeper with a superb backhand shot that crossed the crossbar before entering the net.

After wasting a two-goal lead in Game 1, the Bulldogs had roughly the same round as they let Windsor close in the last period.

Andrew Perot and Mathieu Maggio scored 36 seconds apart to add excitement to the match, but Hamilton held on in the last moments.

The two clubs meet on Monday evening at 7 p.m. for their third meeting, this time in Windsor.

On the WHL side, the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 to tie the game in the series.

Luke Prokop emerged with four points, two goals and two assists for the Oil Kings. Canadian prospect Kayden Jules finished the match with three shots on the net.

The third game of the series will take place on Tuesday.