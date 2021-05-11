The upcoming M2-powered MacBook Air comes in a multicolor: report

If a new rumor is to be believed, Apple hasn’t finished using color with the new M1 iMac series: the design aesthetic will also come in the upcoming MacBook Air.

The famous apple leaked John ProsserHe, who has a very good reputation, has released a slew of new displays that he says are testament to the MacBook Air designs that have been showcased from his own source in the company.









As I mentioned Digital TrendsIn the offerings, there are several noticeable changes to the design of the current MacBook Air. The most noticeable change is that the computer should be available in one of seven colors: silver and blue. Yellow-orange. Pink, purple, green. It is no coincidence, they are the same colors Apple’s newly announced iMac M1 is available in.

Additionally, Prosser displays show that color persists in devices except for the thin bezels around the display and the keyboard-ticked keys will be white. This contrasts with the way Apple designed its laptops in the past and even the most recent MacBook M1s, which featured black frames and black keys. The entire chassis is thinner than before, and it's tall enough to accommodate the USB-C port.









Another note about these edges: They're pretty thin. Prosser admits that the tip size was mostly an estimate, but getting that small wouldn't be a crazy thing. Where Digital Trends This indicates that other 13-inch laptops with 16:10 screens like the Dell XPS 13 and Razer Book 13 already have similar thin bezels.





Prosser tends to do a lot of things when it comes to features or generalities, but what the products ultimately look like is where rumors from Prosser tend to split.

While he is fully nailed Apple has been launching the iMac in multiple colorsFind out what exactly these colors are and how Apple started designing computers. While many still hope to get the iMac pro later this year, it will look a lot Pro XDR screenAt least for now, the iconic iMac “chin” has ended up developing new models. Despite what Proser’s initial offerings promised.

Finally, Prosser says this particular design will not feature the M1, but the new M2. It is not clear when Apple will release these new MacBook Air models, but the company is said to have begun production of the next generation MacBook Air. End of last month, Which puts it on target for devices to launch by the fall – a typical launch window for the company. Apple announced the M1 processor in addition to the existing MacBook Air, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro Last November.

Image credits: All are displayed by Ian Zelbo Written by John Prosser.