Mike Ward is undoubtedly one of the most famous comedians in Quebec. Like, easy top 3.

If someone were asked to summarize the profession of this 48-year-old, this person would probably speak under listeningOne of the most listened to podcasts in Canada. Or even one of his solo shows that always made the black man travel all over the world.

If this guy is feeling nostalgic, he might mention one of his many shows airing on Musique+.

But on the official website of Kapuskasing Regional Cultural Leisure Center In Ontario, where Ward will perform on October 7, none of the above accomplishments are mentioned.

He is the owner of the number A poem for an ordinary woman About comedian Patrick Howard. In 1996, he collaborated on writing Peter MacLeod’s first solo show: The world according to MacLeod and wrote for big mouths In CKMF-FM 94.3. In 1999 and 2000, he also co-wrote the scripts for the comedy Mecs.

Phew.

This strange old choice of credits obviously got the main interested party reacting.

“Hahahaha, the biography they wrote for my show in kabuskasing. What nonsense is that?”

Indeed, WTF?

The biography seems to have been written by someone who slept a long nap in the year 2000 and just woke up.

All these credits up to date by testosterone.

lol

