Sablé-sur-Sarthe: Passionate about science fiction, Edouard Jhil has released his first book

Edward Gihl published his novel in October 2021. © DR

Originally from Sable sur Sarthe (Sarth), writer Edward Gahel released his first book in October 2021, A Science fiction/adventure novel authorized Awakening Jaya.

We follow the story of two young men who lead a primitive and peaceful life of hunting, fishing and bartering. Then an event comes that disturbs their daily lives and forces them to leave the comfort of their clans.

Invitation to travel

on this Beginning storywe accompany a young boy and his companion, upon whom the survival of their people depends.

They will have to explore their past and shared history, but also prepare for the future.

The reader is forced to escape into unknown landscapes, exotic places with a special atmosphere… It is also a semi-intimate personal quest for these two young men who will have to grow very quickly. Like the reader, they will discover that Gaia can wake up in many ways. Edward Gill, author

funny challenge

From an early age, the young writer was passionate about the world Science Fiction. Frank Herbert (Author of dunes), Tolkienbut also Alexandre Dumas And the Victor Hugo Among the references.

Besides writing, Edward Gill has set himself a funny challenge in 2019: to succeed in building a library of great literary classics by purchasing only his books from local garage sales.

“I wanted to show that access to literature can be affordable, while giving books a second life,” he explains.

Was this article useful to you?