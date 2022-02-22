Mining company in NS. ordered to pay fines totaling $250,000

HALIFAX – A Nova Scotia mining company has been hit with total fines and penalties of $250,000 after an investigation found it was depositing harmful substances in water near a mine. ‘gold.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Atlantic Mining NS pleaded guilty in district court February 3 to one count of violating the federal Fisheries Act, which charges him $125,000 in fines and fines.

The company was also fined $125,000 under the provincial environmental law, of which $120,000 will be donated to local environmental organizations in the province, while the remaining $5,000 will be raised in donations. Judicial Fines.

The federal government says its law enforcement officials have determined that there have been seven incidents of “unauthorized deposits of harmful substances” in the water near the Touquoy mine site near Middle Musquodoboit, New York. – Scotland, in 2018 and 2019.

According to Ottawa, Atlantic Mining failed to immediately sample those areas for analysis and failed to report the findings to the department.

The company’s non-compliance with environmental regulations came after a Nova Scotia administration environmental inspector notified the federal government about corrosion issues at the mine site.

This article was produced with financial support from Facebook Fellowships and The Canadian Press for News.