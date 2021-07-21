Minister Benoit Charette in Sagueni on Wednesday to announce the decision on GNL Québec | Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Industries

A summons was sent to the media by his cabinet for a press conference at 3 p.m. at the Hotel Le Montagnais in Chicoutimi.

Following the disclosure of the Bureau of Public Hearings’ report on the environment ( DoorOffice of Public Hearings on the Environment On March 24, Minister Sharett pledged to share his government’s official position on GNL Québec’s Énergie Saguenay project before the end of the summer. The final decision is up to the Cabinet.

Independent Commission DoorOffice of Public Hearings on the Environment Sur GNL Québec, headed by Denis Bergeron, has issued an unfavorable opinion on the liquefaction plant project with a gas pipeline to bring natural gas from western Canada to the port of Grand Anse. Gasodoc, sister company to LNG Québec, is piloting a 780-kilometre underground pipeline development project linking northern Ontario to Saguenay. The two entities are headed by a Symbio Infrastructure limited partnership.

unfavorable opinion

At hearings held last fall, the Bureau heard a record number of participants. About 2,500 abstracts were submitted, the vast majority of which conveyed unfavorable views of the project, which is expected to be the most important and special nature in Quebec’s industrial history.

In his report, the DoorOffice of Public Hearings on the Environment He noted that Quebec should not give its approval to the project unless the promoter can meet three specific conditions: finding social acceptance, promoting energy transmission and reducing greenhouse gases.

The Minister of Environment has the power to issue or not to issue an authorization certificate to allow the work to start.

Chicoutimi’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Humanitarian and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andre Laforest, will accompany her colleague during the press conference. Everything indicates that Mayor Jose Neron, who is currently on vacation, will not be present. The City of Saguenay and the Saguenay Promotion came out in favor of the Énergie Saguenay Project, but under certain conditions.

With Michel Goudreau