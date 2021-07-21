Kiebaker Gabriella has made America’s Got Talent into a mess

Gabriella hesitated before accepting an offeramerican talents, but after auditioning in front of 10 million television viewers the happiest judges, Tuesday evening, with NBC, the Quebec artist is happy that he tried his luck. “It was really a beautiful moment, it wasn’t realistic. I enjoyed every second.”

She is not the only one. The four judges commended the singer and violinist after her performance of Farewell my loveWritten by James Blunt, which earned him a standing ovation.

“It was fantastic. Sofia Vergara praised the violin, a perfect complement to your beautiful voice.

The magic of her voice is Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Mendel told her, “You are my angel.”

After indicating that she was at her best during the second part of the song, Simon Cowell voted yes. The other three followed without being asked.

It wasn’t a surprise. We already knew Gabriella had seduced the judges since Monday morning’s hearing was posted on .’s Instagram pageamerican talents (eight) But we did not know what they would say to him after his performance.

Frequency

A long courtship preceded this magical moment.

On three occasions, producerseight Gabriella invited to participate in the auditions. The first time was in 2018, two years after participating in it the sound. “I was in France, I was touring on my second album, I was with Polydor. I wasn’t really interested in it,” she explains.

eight He returned to the shipment at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic halted the project. Finally last fall, after a third hike, Gabriella decided to go for it.

“I hesitated really for a long time because I never wanted to do a show like that again. I told myself I was going to see it as a show, like a show and I said to myself I would wonder my whole life what would have happened if I had said no.”

right song

Once the decision was made, you had to find the right song. Gabriella already had a happy hand in choosing him the world, from Coldplay, during his blind experience in the sound.

to eightShe says she tried several songs before deciding Farewell my love.

“I’ve been singing it since I was 14. It has the most touching lyrics in the world. It makes me cry every time.”

Courtois photo, America’s Got Talent

In order to fully prepare, I practiced for two months full time. “Apart from the music parks last year, we haven’t had many concerts since the beginning of the pandemic. I had to retrain myself to go there. I had singing lessons with a private teacher and saw a violinist from the Orchester Symphonique de Montréal to make sure that these” The two minutes “was up to my expectations.”

It was.